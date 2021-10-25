British Airways signs long term agreement with Daon following VeriFLY trial

British Airways signed (22-Oct-2021) a long term agreement with Daon, following the successful trial of mobile health pass, VeriFLY. The airline initially started trialling VeriFLY in Feb-2021 on selected routes and has seen over 500,000 customers successfully verified before travel. VeriFLY is now available on all flights to North, South and Central America the Caribbean, Middle East, South Africa, Cayman Islands, Egypt and European destinations, as well as on the majority of flights into the UK. British Airways is working closely with Daon to simplify the customer experience. Most recently it has extended the capability to read QR codes that appear on documentation such as a vaccination certificate or the UK passenger locator form. The airline is also working closely with other airlines on the role that VeriFLY plays in multi sector journeys. [more - original PR]