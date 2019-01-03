Become a CAPA Member
3-Jan-2019 9:49 AM

British Airways plans GBP6.5bn investment for 2019

British Airways announced (02-Jan-2019) plans to invest GBP6.5 billion in 2019. The carrier plans to launch services to destinations including CharlestonPittsburgh, Osaka, Kos and Corsica; take delivery of 15 new aircraft; introduce new Club World seats on A350 and two Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of 2019; redesign first class dining, bedding and amenity kits; offer new lounges; add more biometric technology and provide new customer service training to 30,000 staff. [more - original PR]

