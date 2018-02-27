Loading
British Airways operating profit up 19% in 2017

British Airways reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Total revenue: GBP12,269 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: GBP11,054 million, +6.9%;
    • Cargo: GBP683 million, +15.9%;
  • Costs:
    • Labour: GBP2573 million, +5.3%;
    • Fuel: GBP2553 million, +3.4%;
  • Operating profit before exceptional items: GBP1754 million, +19.1%;
  • Passenger yield: GBP 7.50 pence, +5.3%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: GBP 6.14 pence, +6.1%;
  • Total revenue per ASK: GBP 6.81 pence, +6.4%;
  • Total cost per ASK: GBP 5.84 cents, +4.7%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: GBP 4.42 pence, +5.4%. [more - original PR]

