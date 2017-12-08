British Airways expands London City and regional operation, to receive two new E190 aircraft

British Airways announced (07-Dec-2017) plans to expand its London City Airport and regional operations. Details include:
- Add two new E190 aircraft in Jan-2018 and Apr-2018, increasing fleet to 22;
- New routes:
- London City-Frankfurt, effective Jan-2018;
- Manchester-Florence and Edinburgh-Florence, effective summer 2018;
- Manchester-Dublin: Weekly, effective summer 2018.
- 40 new jobs. The airline is recruiting 20 new pilots and 20 cabin crew;
- Increased services from Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol in summer 2018;
- Increased London City-Milan Linate frequency from Jan-2018. [more - original PR]