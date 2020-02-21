21-Feb-2020 8:53 AM
British Airways increases spring 2020 capacity to popular destinations
British Airways announced (20-Feb-2020) plans to boost frequency to some of its most popular destinations in the US and South Africa from Apr-2020. As per a 20-Feb-2020 GDS inventory and timetable display, details include:
- London Heathrow-Cape Town: Increases from three to ten times weekly from 30-Mar-2020 to 19-Apr-2020;
- London Heathrow-Miami: Increases from daily to three times daily from 01-Apr-2020 to 31-May-2020;
- London Heathrow-Seattle: Increases from daily to three times daily from 01-May-2020 through 31-May-2020. [more - original PR]