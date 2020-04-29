British Airways CEO: 'There is no Government bailout standing by'

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz reported (28-Apr-2020) "There is no Government bailout standing by" for British Airways and the carrier cannot "expect the taxpayer to offset salaries indefinitely" with borrowed money not addressing longer term challenges. Mr Cruz said: "The scale of this challenge requires substantial change so we are in a competitive and resilient position, not just to address the immediate COVID-19 pandemic, but also to withstand any longer term reductions in customer demand, economic shocks or other events that could affect us". The airline will commence a period of consultation and work with trade unions to "protect as many jobs as possible". [more - original PR]