British Airways CEO issues statement on IT systems failure

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz, via the carrier's official Twitter account, stated (27/28-May-2017): "Today we have experienced a major IT systems failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide. All of our check-in and operations systems have been affected and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick for today... We believe the root cause was a power supply issue, and we have no evidence of any cyber attack... We will make arrangements to get customers on their way as soon as we possibly can... We will also expedite full refunds for customers who decide they no longer wish to travel... I can assure you our teams are working as hard as they can to resolve these issues". Many systems were restored on 28-May-2017, with nearly full operations at Gatwick and some knock on delays at Heathrow. [more - original PR - British Airways] [more - original PR - Heathrow]