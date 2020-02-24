Become a CAPA Member
British Airways assessing operations to boost sustainability measures

British Airways announced (22-Feb-2020) it is forensically assessing its entire operation to identify amendments to sustainability. Key details include:

  • First class duvets are now made from 19 recycled plastic bottles;
  • Replacing seats on short haul aircraft with light weight versions, saving 9100 tonnes of CO2 p/a;
  • Taxi with a single engine on short haul services, saving 3700 tonnes CO2 p/a;
  • Introduction of light weight trolleys, saving 5000 tonnes of CO2 p/a;
  • Retract landing lights earlier on A320 fleet, burning less fuel and saving 8000 tonnes of CO2 p/a;
  • Replacing twizzle sticks with bamboo versions, saving 45 tonnes of plastic p/a;
  • Replacing plastic wraps on bedding with rubber bands, saving more than 19 millions pieces of plastic. [more - original PR]

