24-Feb-2020 8:54 AM
British Airways assessing operations to boost sustainability measures
British Airways announced (22-Feb-2020) it is forensically assessing its entire operation to identify amendments to sustainability. Key details include:
- First class duvets are now made from 19 recycled plastic bottles;
- Replacing seats on short haul aircraft with light weight versions, saving 9100 tonnes of CO2 p/a;
- Taxi with a single engine on short haul services, saving 3700 tonnes CO2 p/a;
- Introduction of light weight trolleys, saving 5000 tonnes of CO2 p/a;
- Retract landing lights earlier on A320 fleet, burning less fuel and saving 8000 tonnes of CO2 p/a;
- Replacing twizzle sticks with bamboo versions, saving 45 tonnes of plastic p/a;
- Replacing plastic wraps on bedding with rubber bands, saving more than 19 millions pieces of plastic. [more - original PR]