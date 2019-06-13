British Airways announces finalists of 'Pitch on a Plane' accelerator

British Airways announced (12-Jun-2019) the three finalists from its Pitch on a Plane start-up accelerator programme. Details include:

Pruvo: A web platform that aims to save travellers money even after they have booked a hotel room by searching for hotel price drops/secret deals;

Pluto: A travel insurance app that claims to be "easy to understand, hassle free and there when customers need it";

Reynolds Aero: REYNOLDS is a UAV gas turbine design bureau and manufacturer of an advanced jet engine for fixed-wing aircraft.

The winner of Pitch on a Plane will receive 100,000 On Business points in British Airways' business loyalty programme (equivalent to four return flights in New York JFK from London Heathrow), 100,000 Avios, a profile in Business Life magazine and a business meeting with Brent Hoberman, founder of lastminute.com and the Founders network. [more - original PR]