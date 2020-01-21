British Airways and Qatar Airways apply to ACCC to coordinate between Australia and UK
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) received (16-Jan-2020) an application for authorisation from British Airways and Qatar Airways on 06-Jan-2020, seeking authorisation to coordinate air passenger services on nine routes between Australia and the UK. The nine routes are between Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne and Perth and the UK, via Doha. The Australia-Doha segment of the routes are currently serviced by Qatar Airways but not British Airways. The Proposed Conduct may involve coordination in relation to scheduling, capacity, revenue planning, joint pricing, sales and marketing activities, service parameters and standards, joint procurement of goods and services and frequent flyer programmes. The carriers also requested interim authorisation to allow them to commence the proposed conduct as soon as possible. A final determination is scheduled for Apr/May-2020. [more - original PR]