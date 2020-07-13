Brisbane Airport inaugurates new runway

Brisbane Airport opened (12-Jul-2020) its new runway on 12-Jul-2020. Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff stated: "This is more than just a formality and a slab of very expensive asphalt. When I look at that 3.3 kilometre stretch of runway, I see hope… While current world challenges mean less demand right now, the timing of this opening is fortuitous. Had we been any later, the project may have been delayed significantly creating more burden on the economy and dampening our spirits further". The AUD1.1 billion (USD764.5 million) privately funded project is the largest since Brisbane Airport opened in 1988. [more - original PR]