14-Sep-2023 11:49 AM

Brisbane Airport CEO: More international capacity would help drive down fares and charges

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) demand remains greater than capacity in the international market and the introduction of more seats would drive down airfares and support the market recovery. Mr de Graaff said more capacity would help drive down airfares and airport charges, making Australia more competitive in the international market.

