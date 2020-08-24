24-Aug-2020 1:11 PM
Bridgetown Airport pre-qualifies 13 parties to bid on the PPP process for the airport
Bridgetown Grantley Adams International Airport pre-qualified (20-Aug-2020) 13 parties to bid on the PPP for the operation, financing, development and maintenance of the airport. Parties qualified are as follows:
- Companhia de Participações em Concessões;
- Corporación Aeroportuaria del Este;
- Corporación Americas Airports;
- DAA International Limited;
- EGIS Projects in consortium with Bouygues Bâtiment International, Jamaica Producers Group and Eppley Limited;
- Ferrovial Airports International;
- Groupe ADP;
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA);
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP);
- Incheon International Airport Corporation;
- Schiphol Nederland;
- Vantage Airport Group;
- VINCI Airports in consortium with Williams Industries.
The prequalified bidders will receive the RFP and bidding documents for the PPP project when the bid process is launched later in 2020. The concession will be for 30 years. [more - original PR]