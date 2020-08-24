Bridgetown Airport pre-qualifies 13 parties to bid on the PPP process for the airport

Bridgetown Grantley Adams International Airport pre-qualified (20-Aug-2020) 13 parties to bid on the PPP for the operation, financing, development and maintenance of the airport. Parties qualified are as follows:

The prequalified bidders will receive the RFP and bidding documents for the PPP project when the bid process is launched later in 2020. The concession will be for 30 years. [more - original PR]