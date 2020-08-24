Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Aug-2020 1:11 PM

Bridgetown Airport pre-qualifies 13 parties to bid on the PPP process for the airport

Bridgetown Grantley Adams International Airport pre-qualified (20-Aug-2020) 13 parties to bid on the PPP for the operation, financing, development and maintenance of the airport. Parties qualified are as follows:

The prequalified bidders will receive the RFP and bidding documents for the PPP project when the bid process is launched later in 2020. The concession will be for 30 years. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More