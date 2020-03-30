Become a CAPA Member
30-Mar-2020 12:32 PM

Bremen Airport closes for commercial ops, applies for short time work measures

Bremen Airport Hans Koschnick announced (27-Mar-2020) plans to suspend passenger operations due to the coronavirus and capacity cuts at the airport. Bremen Airport will remain open for medical and search and rescue operations. It has also applied for short time working measures for the majority of its staff. Bremen Airport stated it has fixed a provisional date of 20-Apr-2020 for reopening for commercial operations, however the date will depend on further developments around COVID-19. [more - original PR - German]

