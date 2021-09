Breeze Airways confirmed (13-Sep-2021) plans to purchase 20 A220 aircraft, in addition to the carrier's existing order of 60 for the aircraft type. The carrier will take delivery of its first A220 on 26-Oct-2021, followed by one per month for the next six and a half years. It plans to commence flight operations with the Airbus fleet in 2Q2022. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Airbus]