24-May-2021 11:19 AM

Breeze Airways to operate largely unserved routes between 16 cities from May-2021

Breeze Airways announced (21-May-2021) its new network will comprise the following services, 95% of which are currently unserved:

The LCC will operate the services with 13 single class Embraer aircraft, with ten E190s to be configured with 108 seats and three E195s to have 118 seats. Breeze will start taking delivery of 60 A220 aircraft from Oct-2021, with around one per month expected over five years. [more - original PR]

