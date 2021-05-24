Breeze Airways to operate largely unserved routes between 16 cities from May-2021

Breeze Airways announced (21-May-2021) its new network will comprise the following services, 95% of which are currently unserved:

Tampa Bay: Charleston from 27-May-2021; Louisville from 28-May-2021; Tulsa from 04-Jun-2021; Norfolk from 10-Jun-2021; Fayetteville from 17-Jun-2021; Akron Canton from 26-Jun-2021; Oklahoma City from 01-Jul-2021; Columbus from 03-Jul-2021; Huntsville from 22-Jul-2021; Richmond from 22-Jul-2021;

Charleston: Hartford from 27-May-2021; Louisville from 28-May-2021; Norfolk from 10-Jun-2021; Akron/Canton from 08-Jul-2021; Columbus from 08-Jul-2021; New Orleans from 08-Jul-2021; Pittsburgh from 08-Jul-2021; Richmond from 08-Jul-2021; Huntsville from 15-Jul-2021; Providence from 22-Jul-2021;

Norfolk: New Orleans from 15-Jul-2021; Columbus from 22-Jul-2021; Hartford from 22-Jul-2021; Pittsburgh from 22-Jul-2021; Providence from 29-Jul-2021;

New Orleans: Akron Canton from 15-Jul-2021; Fayetteville from 15-Jul-2021; Huntsville from 15-Jul-2021; Louisville from 15-Jul-2021; Oklahoma from 15-Jul-2021; Richmond from 15-Jul-2021; Tulsa from 15-Jul-2021; Columbus from 16-Jul-2021.



The LCC will operate the services with 13 single class Embraer aircraft, with ten E190s to be configured with 108 seats and three E195s to have 118 seats. Breeze will start taking delivery of 60 A220 aircraft from Oct-2021, with around one per month expected over five years. [more - original PR]