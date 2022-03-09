9-Mar-2022 10:40 AM
Breeze Airways to launch 35 routes from May-2022 to Aug-2022
Breeze Airways announced plans to launch the following routes:
- Jacksonville-Richmond: Twice weekly from 19-May-2022;
- Jacksonville-Columbus: Twice weekly from 27-May-2022;
- Jacksonville-New Orleans: Twice weekly from 27-May-2022;
- Jacksonville-Providence: Twice weekly from 27-May-2022;
- Jacksonville-Norfolk*: Twice weekly from 27-May-2022;
- Jacksonville-Hartford*: Four times weekly from 03-Jun-2022;
- Jacksonville-Las Vegas*: Three times weekly from 05-Aug-2022;
- Las Vegas-Richmond*: Twice weekly from 09-Jun-2022;
- Las Vegas-Syracuse*: Twice weekly from 10-Jun-2022;
- Las Vegas-Fort Myers*: Twice weekly from 11-Jun-2022;
- Las Vegas-Charleston*: Three times weekly from 05-Aug-2022;
- Las Vegas-Norfolk*: Twice weekly from 04-Aug-2022;
- Las Vegas-Huntsville*: Twice weekly from 04-Aug-2022;
- Savannah-Hartford*: Four times weekly from 03-Jun-2022;
- Savannah-Providence: Twice weekly from 03-Jun-2022;
- Savannah-Columbus*: Twice weekly from 04-Jun-2022;
- Savannah-Los Angeles*: Twice weekly from 01-Jul-2022;
- Savannah-Norfolk*: Twice weekly from 01-Jul-2022;
- Nashville-Akron/Canton: Four times weekly from 26-May-2022;
- Nashville-Tulsa*: Twice weekly from 02-Jun-2022;
- Nashville-Hartford*: Four times weekly from 02-Jun-2022;
- Nashville-Oklahoma City*: Twice weekly from 03-Jun-2022.
- San Francisco-Richmond*: Twice weekly from 25-May-2022;
- San Francisco-Charleston*: Three times weekly from 26-May-2022;
- San Francisco-Louisville*: Twice weekly from 27-May-2022;
- San Francisco-San Bernardino: Daily from 04-Aug-2022;
- Los Angeles-Providence*: Twice weekly from 29-Jun-2022;
- Los Angeles-Norfolk*: Three times weekly from 30-Jun-2022;
- Fort Myers-Charleston*: Twice weekly from 11-Jun-2022;
- Syracuse-Charleston*: Twice weekly from 10-Jun-2022;
- Sarasota/Bradenton-Hartford*: Twice weekly from 04-Jun-2022;
- Hartford-Akron/Canton*: Twice weekly from 03-Jun-2022;
- Hartford-Richmond: Twice weekly from 03-Jun-2022;
- Providence-Columbus: Twice weekly from 27-May-2022;
- Providence-Richmond: Twice weekly from 30-Jun-2022.
The announcement brings the carrier's network to 77 routes serving 28 destinations across the US.
*Route to be operated using A220-300 aircraft. [more - original PR]