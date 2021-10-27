27-Oct-2021 8:39 AM
Breeze Airways receives first A220
Breeze Airways received (26-Oct-2021) its first A220-300 on 26-Oct-2021. This is the first of 80 A220s the LCC is scheduled to receive within the next six years, with Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman stating: "By the end of 2022, Breeze will have 15 A220s in service". The LCC's A220s are configured with 36 premium seats, 10 extra legroom seats and 80 standard legroom seats, and all seats feature in seat power and USB ports. Breeze Airways plans to announce its high speed connectivity and inflight entertainment provider in the near future. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]