Brazil's MoTPCA to invest USD6.7bn in airport infrastructure over the next 20 years

Brazil's Ministry of Transport released (21-Nov-2018) a national strategic study to address projects and regulations seeking aviation market expansion and improvement in the quality of service. The study forecasts that Brazil will need to invest BRL25.5 billion (USD6.7 billion) in the aviation sector by 2038, out of which BRL6.7 billion (USD1.7 billion) are included in airport concession contracts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]