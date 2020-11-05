Become a CAPA Member
5-Nov-2020

Brazil's Ministry of Tourism reports 28% month to month increase in tourism revenue

Brazil's Ministry of Tourism announced (03-Nov-2020) tourism sector revenue in Sep-2020 reached BRL12.8 billion (USD2.3 billion), a 28% month-on-month increase. More than half that revenue was generated in the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. Passenger transport totalled BRL2.7 billion (USD476.7 million), 21% of the total. Accommodation and food totalled BRL8.5 billion (USD1.5 billion). [more - original PR - Portuguese]

