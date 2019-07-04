Become a CAPA Member
4-Jul-2019 11:07 AM

Brazil's Ministry of Tourism: Attracting LCCs is part of 'a new strategy by the ministry'

Brazil's Minister of Tourism Marcelo Antonio commented (02-Jul-2019) on Flybondi's planned launch of Buenos Aires El Palomar-Rio de Janeiro Galeao service, stating that it is another step forward to increase air connectivity. He added: "The new operation increases the offer of low cost for travellers and is part of a new strategy by the Ministry of Tourism, placing the sector on the centre of the economic agenda in the country". [more - original PR - Portuguese]

