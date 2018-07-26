Become a CAPA Member
26-Jul-2018 10:08 AM

Brazil's domestic pax up 4% to 7.2m in Jun-2018, Int'l pax up 10%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (25-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.2 million, +3.5% year-on-year;
    • International: 656,358 +10.0%;
      • Azul: 102,997, +74.2%;
      • GOL: 91,226, -21.2%;
      • LATAM: 415,627, -0.9%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 46,508, +1823.4%;
  • Load Factor:
    • Domestic: 77.9%, -2.2ppts;
      • Total Linhas Aereas: 86.7%, 5.9ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 80.2%, -2.8ppts;
      • GOL: 79.1%, +0.1ppt;
      • Azul: 76.9%, -2.1ppts;
      • LATAM: 76.5%, -4.8ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 65.1%, +10.0ppts;
      • Passaredo: 57.4%, -5.5ppts;
    • International: 80.0%, -4.9ppts;
      • Azul: 83.9%, -6.6ppts;
      • LATAM: 81.3%, -5.2ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 78.1%, +27.0ppts;
      • GOL: 62.1%, -7.9ppts. [more - original PR]

