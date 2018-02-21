22-Feb-2018 10:44 AM
Brazil's domestic pax up 2% to 8.7m in Jan-2018, int'l pax up 17%
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (21-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.7 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- GOL: 3.1 million, +2.3%;
- LATAM: 2.6 million, +1.4%;
- Azul: 1.9 million, -2.5%;
- Avianca Brazil: 1.1 million, +15.4%;
- Passaredo: 43,324, -30.1%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 10,034, +35.4%;
- International: 912,743, +17.0%;
- LATAM: 521,968, -1.4%;
- GOL: 228,664, +20.9%;
- Azul: 116,951, +93.4%;
- Avianca Brazil: 45,160, +4570.1%;
- Domestic: 8.7 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 84.6%, +0.4ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 89.2%, +0.9ppt;
- LATAM: 84.6%, -0.5ppt;
- GOL: 84.1%, +0.5ppt;
- Azul: 83.4%, +1.1ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 68.3%, +9.9ppts;
- Passaredo: 59.4%, -6.5ppts;
- International: 85.7%, -1.6ppts;
- Azul: 91.4%, -2.0ppts;
- LATAM: 86.3%, -1.4ppts;
- GOL: 80.0%, +0.3ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 78.7%, -2.7ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
- Domestic: 84.6%, +0.4ppt;