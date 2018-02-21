Loading
22-Feb-2018 10:44 AM

Brazil's domestic pax up 2% to 8.7m in Jan-2018, int'l pax up 17%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (21-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.7 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
    • International: 912,743, +17.0%;
      • LATAM: 521,968, -1.4%;
      • GOL: 228,664, +20.9%;
      • Azul: 116,951, +93.4%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 45,160, +4570.1%;
  • Load Factor:
    • Domestic: 84.6%, +0.4ppt;
      • Avianca Brazil: 89.2%, +0.9ppt;
      • LATAM: 84.6%, -0.5ppt;
      • GOL: 84.1%, +0.5ppt;
      • Azul: 83.4%, +1.1ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 68.3%, +9.9ppts;
      • Passaredo: 59.4%, -6.5ppts;
    • International: 85.7%, -1.6ppts;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More