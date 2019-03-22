Become a CAPA Member
22-Mar-2019 3:16 PM

Brazilian Lower House approves 100% FDI in domestic carriers; Bill will transit in the Senate

Brazil's Sindicato Nacional dos Aeroviarios (National Aviation Personnel's Union – SNA) announced (21-Mar-2019) Brazil's Lower House approved a bill opening 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in domestic carriers. The proposal includes a device stating international operations must be handled by domestic Brazilian carriers, while respecting air services arrangements. The bill will now transit into the Brazil Senate. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

