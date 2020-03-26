26-Mar-2020 3:12 PM
Brazilian Government works with carriers to maintain a minimum air service for Brazil
Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure announced (24-Mar-2020) the Ministry lobbied with Gol, Azul and LATAM Airlines Brazil to ensure that all states remain serviced by air connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil ANAC president Juliano Noman stated: "Carriers in other countries responded to the COVID-19 by completely suspending their operations… We worked intensely with carriers to enable the maintenance of a domestic network capable of ensuring a minimum air service for Brazil". [more - original PR - Portuguese]