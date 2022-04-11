Become a CAPA Member
11-Apr-2022 10:58 AM

Brazilian Government completes Passo Fundo Lauro Kurtz Airport expansion project

Brazil's Government announced (10-Apr-2022) the completion of Passo Fundo Lauro Kurtz Airport's BRL50 million (USD10.65 million) expansion project. The initiative included extending the terminal from 300sqm to 2000sqm, apron renovation and installation of precision approach path indicator instruments. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport recently received authorisation to partially resume commercial operations, which have been suspended since Jan-2021. The majority of the project was federally funded, with the Rio Grande do Sul State contributing BRL7.3 million (USD1.55 million). [more - original PR - Portuguese]

