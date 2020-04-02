Become a CAPA Member
2-Apr-2020

Brazilian Government: Aviation being 'brutally' impacted and 'needs specific assistance measures'

Brazil's Secretary of Civil Aviation Ronei Glanzmann, via BTG Pactual digital's official YouTube account, stated (01-Apr-2020) the air transport industry is being "brutally" impacted by the coronavirus crisis, requiring "swift and specific responses" from governments. He added that the sector does not respond to "general economic measures" as the industry "needs specific measures at this moment".

