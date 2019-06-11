Brazilian carriers report USD490m in collective losses 2018

Brazil ANAC announced (10-Jun-2019) that the four major domestic carriers registered a BRL1.9 billion (USD489 million) loss in 2018, corresponding to a negative 4.7% margin.

Items with the greatest year-on-year cost increase were: Fuel up 32.6%, followed by aircraft leasing, maintenance and insurance (19.6%), and general personnel costs (15.5%). [more - original PR - Portuguese]