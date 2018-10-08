Become a CAPA Member
Brazilian carriers report consolidated loss of USD469m in 2Q2018

Brazil ANAC reported (05-Oct-2018) Brazilian carriers registered a BRL1.8 billion (USD468.8 million) consolidated loss in 2Q2018, compared to a loss of BRL964 million (USD251 million) in 2Q2017. Carriers reported a BRL1.4 billion (USD364.6 million) consolidated loss in 1H2018.

  • Azul Linhas Aereas: 2Q2018 loss of BRL186.4 million (USD48.5 million) and net margin of -9.3%;
  • Gol Linhas Aereas: 2Q2018 loss of BRL988.3 million (USD257.4 million) and net margin of -44.6%;
  • LATAM Airlines Brazil: 2Q2018 loss of BRL464.9 million (USD121 million) and net margin of -12.9%;
  • Avianca Brazil: 2Q2018 loss of BRL141.1 million (USD36.7 million) and net margin of -15%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

