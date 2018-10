ABEAR (Brazilian carriers' association) announced (04-Oct-2018) that average domestic air fare in 2Q2018 was BRL321.78 (USD83.03), a 3.9% year-on-year reduction. It is the fourth consecutive year where average fares have reduced during 2Q. Around 8% of domestic bookings cost less than BRL100 (USD25.80) and 55.7% cost below BRL300 (USD77.41) while 0.6% cost above BRL1500 (USD387). [more - original PR - Portuguese]