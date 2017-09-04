Loading
4-Sep-2017 10:27 AM

Brazil and China sign protocols on Chinese investment in Brazilian airports

Brazil's Ministry of Transports Ports and Civil Aviation announced (01-Sep-2017) Brazil signed several protocols with China on investments in Brazil. Minister Mauricio Quintella said China President Xi Jinping ensured support to Chinese parties seeking to invest in Brazil. An agreement was signed re-arranging the terms of concession of Rio de Janeiro Galeao Airport, as HNA is interested in acquiring Odebrecht's stakes on the airport. Mr Quintella confirmed HNA plans to launch China-Lisbon-Rio de Janeiro, stating the project is not novelty and now HNA wants to operate to Recife with TAP Portugal. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

