Brazil's Tourism Ministry: 'The economy is reacting and in tourism the recovery is visible'

Brazil's Ministry of Tourism reported (08-Dec-2017) the following figures:
- Airfares reduced by 10% in Nov-2017;
- Domestic demand increased by 7.7% year-on-year in Oct-2017;
- Travel intention peaked in Nov-2017;
- Air travel intention increased from 48.4% in Nov-2016 to 51% in Nov-2017;
- Aviation average revenue increased by 11.2% in 3Q2017.
Tourism Minister Marx Beltrao stated: "We have indicatives that the economy is reacting and in tourism the recovery is visible". [more - original PR - Portuguese]