26-Sep-2019 9:21 AM
Brazil to transfer 41 airports for concession by 2022, including Curitiba and Sao Paulo Congohas
Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (Brazil MoI) announced (25-Sep-2019) that the country's sixth and seventh round of concessions will include 41 airports. Curitiba Afonso Pena Airport was highlighted as one of the most "coveted" in the sixth round, which is planned to occur in 4Q2020. Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport is highlighted as the airport with most competition on the seventh round, scheduled to occur in 2022. [more - original PR - Portuguese]