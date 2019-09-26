Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Sep-2019 9:21 AM

Brazil to transfer 41 airports for concession by 2022, including Curitiba and Sao Paulo Congohas

Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (Brazil MoI) announced (25-Sep-2019) that the country's sixth and seventh round of concessions will include 41 airports. Curitiba Afonso Pena Airport was highlighted as one of the most "coveted" in the sixth round, which is planned to occur in 4Q2020. Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport is highlighted as the airport with most competition on the seventh round, scheduled to occur in 2022. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More