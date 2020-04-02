Brazil to take advantage of COVID-19 low demand window to accelerate airport construction projects

Brazil's Secretary of Civil Aviation Ronei Glanzmann, via BTG Pactual digital's official YouTube account, stated (01-Apr-2020) the Federal Government issued a directive for airport operators to carry out major airside infrastructure upgrades during the the low demand "window" created by the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Glanzmann highlighted Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport, which needs to undergo runway renovation, "just as it happened to Rio de Janeiro Santo Dumont Airport last year, when we had to close the airport for 28 days". Mr Glanzmann stated: "We are going to try to prepone this project and accelerate it as much as we can so when the recovery happens this project is complete. He added that the same will be done in Ipatinga, Porto Velho, Manaus and some of the concessioned airports".