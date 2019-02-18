Brazil schedules concession tend of 12 airports for mid Mar-2019

Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (Brazil MoI) scheduled (15-Feb-2019) the tender process for the fifth round of airport concessions for 15-Mar-2019. The fifth round includes 12 airports in three blocks. The total minimum deposit for all blocks is BRL219 million (USD59 million) upon award of the concession plus BRL2.1 billion (USD566.6 million) over the 30 year concessions. The concessions require BRL3.5 billion (USD944.6 million) in infrastructure investments. A variable fee will also be charged with five year exemption. [more - original PR - Portuguese]