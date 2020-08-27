Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Aug-2020 9:26 AM

Brazil reports record 119.4m passengers in 2019

Brazil ANAC announced (26-Aug-2020) 119.4 million passengers were transported in Brazil, domestic and international, in 2019, an 1.4% year-on-year increase and the highest figure ever. Overall movements decreased by 1.7% and international movements decreased 3.4%. The busiest domestic airports were Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport with 12.6% of movements (14.5% of RPKs), Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport with 10.7% (11.7%), Brasilia International Airport with 7.3% (8.4%), Campinas Viracopos Airport with 6.2% and Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport with 6%. Air travel increased its interstate travel market share from 67.3% in 2018 to 68.6% in 2019. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More