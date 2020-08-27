27-Aug-2020 9:26 AM
Brazil reports record 119.4m passengers in 2019
Brazil ANAC announced (26-Aug-2020) 119.4 million passengers were transported in Brazil, domestic and international, in 2019, an 1.4% year-on-year increase and the highest figure ever. Overall movements decreased by 1.7% and international movements decreased 3.4%. The busiest domestic airports were Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport with 12.6% of movements (14.5% of RPKs), Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport with 10.7% (11.7%), Brasilia International Airport with 7.3% (8.4%), Campinas Viracopos Airport with 6.2% and Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport with 6%. Air travel increased its interstate travel market share from 67.3% in 2018 to 68.6% in 2019. [more - original PR - Portuguese]