ABEAR announced (13-Aug-2020) Brazil's average daily domestic frequencies in the final week of Aug-2020 will be 743, 31% of pre-pandemic levels. Domestic demand (RPKs) reduced by 85% year-on-year, the lowest in 20 years. Sao Paulo state led the average daily frequencies in the week of 10-Aug-2020 with 216 frequencies, followed by Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia with 57 each, Minas Gerais (37) and Pernambuco (33). [more - original PR]