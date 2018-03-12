12-Mar-2018 11:10 AM
Brazil MoTPCA receives eight proposals for three concession blocks for airports
Brazil's Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation (Brazil MoTPCA) announced (08-Mar-2018) the technical, economic and environmental feasibility studies for airport concessions at 13 airports have been submitted by three of eight concessionaires licenced during the Phase I of the tender process. The concessionaires presented eight proposals for the three blocks, divided into Northeast (two proposals), Mato Grosso (three), and Vitoria-Macae (three). The 13 airports are planned to be conceded in three blocks, as follows:
- Northeast: Includes Recife Guararapes International Airport, Maceió Zumbi dos Palmares Airport, Aracaju Airport, Juazeiro do Norte Airport, Joao Pessoa Castro Pinto Airport and Campina Grande João Suassuna Airport;
- Mato Grosso: Includes Cuiabá Marechal Rondon Airport, Rondonopolis Airport, Alta Floresta Airport, Sinop Presidente João Figueiredo Airport and Barra do Garcas Airport;
- Vitoria-Macae: includes Vitoria Eurico Sales Airport and Macae Benedito Lacerda Airport. [more - original PR - Portuguese]