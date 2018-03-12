Loading
12-Mar-2018 11:10 AM

Brazil MoTPCA receives eight proposals for three concession blocks for airports

Brazil's Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation (Brazil MoTPCA) announced (08-Mar-2018) the  technical, economic and environmental feasibility studies for airport concessions at 13 airports have been submitted by three of eight concessionaires licenced during the Phase I of the tender process. The concessionaires presented eight proposals for the three blocks, divided into Northeast (two proposals), Mato Grosso (three), and Vitoria-Macae (three). The 13 airports are planned to be conceded in three blocks, as follows:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More