19-Mar-2019 8:52 AM
Brazil Mol launches sixth round of airport concessions featuring Curitiba, Manaus and Goiania
Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (Brazil MoI) issued (18-Mar-2019) tender documentation for the sixth round of airport concessions, totalling 22 airports divided into three blocks. Interested parties have 30 days to manifest interest and develop feasibility, economic and environmental studies. The deadline for the studies is 150 days from 18-Mar-2019. The action is scheduled to occur early in 2H2020. To qualify for the process, interested parties must develop projects, studies and probes to model the concession of all 22 airports. The included airports comprise:
- South Block:
- Curitiba Afonso Pena Airport;
- Curitiba Bacacheri Airport;
- Foz do Iguacu International Airport;
- Londrina Airport;
- Navegantes Airport;
- Joinville Lauro Carneiro de Loyola Airport;
- Pelotas Federal Airport;
- Uruguaiana Ruben Berta Airport;
- Bagé Airport;
- North Block:
- Manaus Eduardo Gomes International Airport;
- Tabatinga Airport;
- Tefé Airport;
- Rio Branco Placido de Castro Airport;
- Cruzeiro do Sul Airport;
- Porto Velho Airport;
- Boa Vista International Airport;
- Central Block: