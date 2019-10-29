Brazil MoI to eliminate USD18 surcharge on international services

Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (MoI) announced (28-Oct-2019) plans to extinguish a USD18 additional boarding tariff imposed on international services. The additional was established in 1997 to "reduce public debt". The elimination is to incentivise international LCC connectivity. Brazil's Minister of Infrastructure Tarcisio Freitas stated: "It does not make sense to create the conditions for carriers to offer USD50 international services and for us to charge USD18 per fare. We want to open the sector, bring competition and eliminate barriers for attracting new carriers". [more - original PR - Portuguese]