15-Oct-2020 9:09 AM
Brazil MoI receives 17 airports for concession
Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (MoI) announced (14-Oct-2020) the government transferred the management of 17 airports to Brazil MoI, allowing improvement works to be carried out and providing legal safeguards during the process of concessioning the airports. The measure also permits precise measuring of the assets ahead of the concession process documentation. Assets transferred are located at the following cities: Cruzeiro do Sul, Tabatinga, Tefé, São Mateus, Goiânia, Imperatriz, São Luís, Corumbá, Altamira, Santarém, Petrolina, Parnaíba, Teresina, Foz do Iguaçu, Pelotas, Uruguaiana and Joinville. [more - original PR - Portuguese]