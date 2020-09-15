Become a CAPA Member
15-Sep-2020 9:26 AM

Brazil drives LATAM Airlines Group's pax recovery in Aug-2020

LATAM Airlines Group reported (14-Aug-2020) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Aug-2020:

  • Passengers: 805,000, -87.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic Brazil: 616,000, -76.9%;
    • Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC)*: 162,000, -93.1%;
    • International: 28,000, -97.9%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPK): -89.1%;
    • Domestic Brazil: -72.1 %;
    • Domestic SSC: -91.5%;
    • International: -96.6%;
  • Capacity (ASK): -86.1%;
    • Domestic Brazil: -68.7%;
    • Domestic SSC: -89.8%;
    • International: -83.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 65.8%, -18.0pp;
    • Domestic Brazil: 72.6%, -9.1pp;
    • Domestic SSC: 68.4%, -13.7pp;
    • International: 46.8%, -38.8pp;
  • Cargo traffic (RTKs): -17.0%;
  • Cargo capacity (ATKs): -38.3%;
  • Cargo load factor: 73.3%, +18.7pp.

*SSC domestic operations includes Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Portuguese]

