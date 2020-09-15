15-Sep-2020 9:26 AM
Brazil drives LATAM Airlines Group's pax recovery in Aug-2020
LATAM Airlines Group reported (14-Aug-2020) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Aug-2020:
- Passengers: 805,000, -87.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic Brazil: 616,000, -76.9%;
- Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC)*: 162,000, -93.1%;
- International: 28,000, -97.9%;
- Passenger traffic (RPK): -89.1%;
- Domestic Brazil: -72.1 %;
- Domestic SSC: -91.5%;
- International: -96.6%;
- Capacity (ASK): -86.1%;
- Domestic Brazil: -68.7%;
- Domestic SSC: -89.8%;
- International: -83.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 65.8%, -18.0pp;
- Domestic Brazil: 72.6%, -9.1pp;
- Domestic SSC: 68.4%, -13.7pp;
- International: 46.8%, -38.8pp;
- Cargo traffic (RTKs): -17.0%;
- Cargo capacity (ATKs): -38.3%;
- Cargo load factor: 73.3%, +18.7pp.
*SSC domestic operations includes Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Portuguese]