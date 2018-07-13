Brazil and New Zealand seek to strengthen tourism ties

Brazil's Embratur announced (12-Jul-2018) Brazil and New Zealand are seeking to strengthen ties to stimulate the tourism sector with the goal of increasing air connectivity between both countries. New Zealand's Ambassador to Brazil Chris Langley stated: "There is the intention of creating direct flights to Brazil, but it's still in its initial phase". Embratur stated: "The creation of connections and new flights is important for the mutual promotion and creation of integrated tourism itineraries". Brazil sees New Zealand as having similar characteristics, such as geographic location in comparison to the world's largest tourism emitters, natural attractions potentials and a welcoming population. Brazil handles 16,000 New Zealand tourists p/a, being the Latin American country to handle the most New Zealand tourists. [more - original PR - Portuguese]