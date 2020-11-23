23-Nov-2020 5:13 PM
Brazil ANAC works on fine tuning Boeing 737 MAX certification process
Brazil ANAC announced (18-Nov-2020) it is working on fine tuning the process of authorising the return of the Boeing 737 MAX in Brazil. Authorisation depends on the demonstrations that proposed modifications to the project fulfil air safety standards. Following ANAC's authorisation, Gol will have to demonstrate that it has adopted the necessary directives in terms of project and pilot training. [more - original PR - Portuguese]