23-Nov-2017 11:20 AM

Brazil’s domestic pax up 8% to 7.8m in Oct-2017, int’l pax up 8%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (22-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.8 million, +7.8% year-on-year;
    • International: 707,041, +8.4%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 48,085, +4618.8%;
      • Azul: 71,028, +65.9%;
      • GOL: 151,550, -1.7%;
      • LATAM: 436,378, -4.0%;
  • Load Factor:
    • Domestic: 83.3%, +4.1ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 87.2%, +2.3ppts;
      • Azul: 80.9%, +3.6ppts;
      • GOL: 81.5%, +5.6ppts;
      • LATAM: 85.4%, +3.1ppts;
      • Passaredo: 63.3%, +1.2ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 64.4%, +17.2ppts;
    • International: 85.5%, -1.6ppts;

