Brazil’s domestic pax up 8% to 7.8m in Oct-2017, int’l pax up 8%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (22-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.8 million, +7.8% year-on-year;
- Avianca Brazil: 970,165, +22.6%;
- Azul: 1.7 million, +3.9%;
- GOL: 2.6 million, +9.0%;
- LATAM: 2.5 million, +5.1%;
- Passaredo: 51,598, -19.2%;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 9061, +35.9%;
- International: 707,041, +8.4%;
- Avianca Brazil: 48,085, +4618.8%;
- Azul: 71,028, +65.9%;
- GOL: 151,550, -1.7%;
- LATAM: 436,378, -4.0%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 83.3%, +4.1ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 87.2%, +2.3ppts;
- Azul: 80.9%, +3.6ppts;
- GOL: 81.5%, +5.6ppts;
- LATAM: 85.4%, +3.1ppts;
- Passaredo: 63.3%, +1.2ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 64.4%, +17.2ppts;
- International: 85.5%, -1.6ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 79.2%, +2.0ppts;
- Azul: 90.5%, -1.5ppts;
- GOL: 74.1%, -2.7ppts;
- LATAM: 87.2%, -1.0ppts. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
