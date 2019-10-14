14-Oct-2019 8:51 AM
Brazil ANAC: Transition phase for the fifth round of airport concessions commences
Brazil ANAC announced (11-Oct-2019) commencement of the transition phase of operations by the new concessionaries awarded in the fifth round of airport concessions in Brazil.
- Aeroportos do Sudeste do Brasil commenced transition on 03-Oct-2019;
- Aeroeste Aeroportos commenced transition on 04-Oct-2019;
- AENA Aeroportos do Nordeste do Brasil commenced transition on 09-Oct-2019. [more - original PR - Portuguese]