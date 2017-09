Brazil ANAC reported (19-Sep-2017) the average domestic fare was BRL323,62 (USD103,24) in 1H2017, a 2.5% year-on-year reduction. Of 1H2017 domestic bookings, 58.2% were priced below BRL300 (USD95.70), 10.2% were less than BRL100 (USD31.90) and 0.4% were above BRL1500 (USD478.53). Average yield was BRL0.282 (USD0.089), a 4.9% year-on-year reduction. [more - original PR - Portuguese]