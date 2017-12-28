Brazil domestic pax up 5% to 7.6m in Nov-2017, intl pax up 11%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reports (27-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights in Nov-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.6 million, +5.0% year-on-year;
- International: 685,180, +10.7%;
- GOL: 151,323, +4.6%;
- Azul: 67,147, +59.0%;
- Avianca Brazil: 42,929, +5327.2%;
- LATAM: 423,781, -1.7%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 82.6%, +1.9ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 85.3%, +0.8ppts;
- LATAM: 83.2%, -0.1ppts;
- GOL: 82.2%, +4.2ppts;
- Azul: 80.9%, +1.2ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 65.4%, +12.7ppts;
- Passaredo: 57.7%, -5.2ppts;
- International: 82.4%, -2.5ppts;
- Azul: 86.9%, -5.0ppts;
- LATAM: 83.5%, -2.1ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 78.4%, +3.5ppts;
- GOL: 74.1%, -1.8ppts. [more - original PR]
