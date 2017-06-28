28-Jun-2017 10:58 AM
Brazil’s domestic pax up 2% to 7.1m in May-2017, int’l pax up 9%
Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (27-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.1 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
- International: 618,080, +9.1%;
- TAM: 428,722, +8.0%;
- GOL: 132,321, -5.5%;
- Azul: 56,417, +95.0%;
- Avianca Brazil: 620, +33.3%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 77.8%, -0.5ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 80.6%, +1.4ppts;
- Azul: 78.0%, -0.5ppt;
- TAM: 78.0%, -3.2ppts;
- GOL: 76.9%, +1.1ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 58.5%, +12.9ppts;
- Passaredo: 56.4%, -12.8ppts;
- International: 84.3%, +2.0ppts;
- Azul: 89.4%, +2.5ppts;
- TAM: 85.2%, +0.6ppt;
- GOL: 73.9%, +6.3ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 58.7%, +19.6ppts. [more - original PR]
