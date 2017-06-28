Loading
28-Jun-2017 10:58 AM

Brazil’s domestic pax up 2% to 7.1m in May-2017, int’l pax up 9%

Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (27-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.1 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
      • GOL: 2.3 million, -0.6%;
      • TAM: 2.2 million, -5.4%;
      • Azul: 1.7 million, +13.4%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 830,420, +16.9%;
      • Passaredo: 52,029, -33.8%;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 7824, -13.1%;
    • International: 618,080, +9.1%;
      • TAM: 428,722, +8.0%;
      • GOL: 132,321, -5.5%;
      • Azul: 56,417, +95.0%;
      • Avianca Brazil: 620, +33.3%;
  • Load Factor:
    • Domestic: 77.8%, -0.5ppt;
      • Avianca Brazil: 80.6%, +1.4ppts;
      • Azul: 78.0%, -0.5ppt;
      • TAM: 78.0%, -3.2ppts;
      • GOL: 76.9%, +1.1ppts;
      • MAP Linhas Aereas: 58.5%, +12.9ppts;
      • Passaredo: 56.4%, -12.8ppts;
    • International: 84.3%, +2.0ppts;
      • Azul: 89.4%, +2.5ppts;
      • TAM: 85.2%, +0.6ppt;
      • GOL: 73.9%, +6.3ppts;
      • Avianca Brazil: 58.7%, +19.6ppts. [more - original PR]