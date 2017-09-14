Brazil’s domestic pax up 3% to 8.3m in Jul-2017, intl pax up 17%

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported (13-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.3 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
- International: 813,224, +17.2%;
- Avianca Brazil: 11,715, +1148.9%;
- Azul: 88,121, +85.9%;
- GOL: 185,697, +5.7%;
- TAM: 527,691, +12.4%;
- Load Factor:
- Domestic: 83.9%, -0.6ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 87.9%, +2.2ppts;
- Azul: 83.2%, +1.6ppts;
- GOL: 82.6%, -1.7ppts;
- TAM: 84.5%, -1.5ppts;
- Passaredo: 69.3%, -5.3ppts;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 63.5%, +17.5ppts;
- International: 86.2%, +0.6ppt;
- Avianca Brazil: 72.8%, +1.7ppts;
- Azul: 88.7%, -3.4ppts;
- GOL: 77.1%, +1.6ppts;
- TAM: 87.9%, +1.1ppts. [more - original PR]
